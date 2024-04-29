This new range of eyewear is Greek-inspired

Rare by Sam & Marshall launches the Greek-inspired range, setting new standards in stylish eyewear. The Greek Collection, comprising the captivating shades of Unas, Khafre, and Giva, reflects luxury and a premium feel in every wearer's face.
Each crafted piece is a ‘style icon’ dedicated to meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, surpassing the traditional boundaries of premium eyewear and exuding an aura of refined elegance.
The Greek Collection is committed to exquisite designs, innovation and comfort. It has ingeniously combined cutting-edge aesthetics with practicality, ensuring wearers not only make a fashion statement but also enjoy unmatched comfort and clarity of vision.
Functionality takes center stage with this collection, featuring polarised lenses that eliminate glares and provide 400 percent UV protection. This ensures impeccable vision and optimal eye health, allowing fashion enthusiasts to elevate their style without compromising on protection from the sun's harmful rays.