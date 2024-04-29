This new range of eyewear is Greek-inspired

Rare by Sam & Marshall launches the Greek-inspired range, setting new standards in stylish eyewear. The Greek Collection, comprising the captivating shades of Unas, Khafre, and Giva, reflects luxury and a premium feel in every wearer's face.

Each crafted piece is a ‘style icon’ dedicated to meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, surpassing the traditional boundaries of premium eyewear and exuding an aura of refined elegance.