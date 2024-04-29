The ultimate Mother’s Day gifts for design-loving moms

Mother’s Day is special as it is our chance to show love and appreciation to our moms who always inspire us and set us on the path where we are today. This gift guide is for all design-loving moms out there who work tirelessly to bring joy, and support their loved ones without a hair out of place.
They certainly require a style that seamlessly transitions between professional meetings and family duties. Since moms often juggle multiple responsibilities, versatility is key, with a focus on comfortable yet chic attire.
Bali vibes kaftan with belt in beige from the House of Fett is a free-size cotton kaftan dress with jute laces and belt. This casual chic free size dress features a bottom cowl adorned with jute laces for effortless style. With kaftan sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline, it exudes laid-back elegance. It is perfect for everyday wear, formal events, or beach holidays. Priced at Rs 3,999.
Indulge in the allure of exquisite embroidered asymmetric konya embroidered tunic dress, a fusion of vintage charm and casual chic, from the House of Fett. This asymmetric midi dress features a boat neckline and delicate floral embroidery on a breathable cotton linen, exuding timeless elegance and nature's grace. It is perfect for the versatile woman, effortlessly transitioning from beachside bliss to elegant formal affairs. Priced at Rs 5,999.
The Skyla Wide Leg Pant, featuring Ranna Gill's signature Amazon print, seamlessly marries contemporary flair with timeless elegance. These wide-leg pants will be a versatile addition to your mom’s wardrobe, offering both comfort and sophistication. Priced at Rs 13,800.
Dress in timeless elegance with the Maren Ruffle Sleeve Tier Midi Dress. Featuring Ranna Gill's signature Black Needle print, this dress seamlessly combines style and comfort. Its unique and intricate patterns make it a chic and sophisticated addition to any classy women’s wardrobe. Priced at Rs 16,800.
Ridhi Mehra’s fuchsia anchor detailed shirt and flared pants paired with anchor detailed belt in chanderi is all about understated elegance. Priced at Rs 24,800.
Bring in some feminine touch to power dressing with Ridhi Mehra’s Black Multicoloured printed chanderi peplum paired with pants. Priced at Rs 23,600
Nikita Mhaisalkar’s Black & White Byzantine Slip Dress features gold jewelled hand embroidery. Priced at Rs 45,500
Nikita Mhaisalkar’s Tangerine Tile print ruffle skirt comes with a slit. Priced at Rs 36,500.00
Abhishek Sharma’s high halter neck embellished gown with trail is a showstopper ensemble exuding sheer elegance with 3D embellished beadwork. It features the brand’s experimental holographic motifs with beautiful thread work, intricate heat textured motifs, creative cutouts and drip strings and sculpting making it the perfect red carpet ensemble to turn heads. Priced at Rs 4,75,000.
The 3D embellished hot orange halter neck blouse and quilted draped skirt from Abhishek Sharma is as alluring as it can be with intense diamond crystal embellishments inculcated into this exquisite blouse, exuding utmost sartorial sovereignty. The halter neck quilted blouse is made of hours of intricate hand embroidery using varying sizes of diamond crystals. The quilted draped skirt is an absolute piece of art with a thigh-high slit, a vibrant affair to turn heads at thematic parties. Priced at Rs 2,40,000.
The Bowtie Earrings from Eurumme crafted in 18kt gold plated brass will add a touch of playful sophistication to any look. Priced at Rs 3,900.
Bow Studs from Eurumme is a delightful fusion of elegance and playfulness set in 18kt gold-plated brass. Priced at Rs 3,200.
The Azure Diamond Necklace Set from Joolry is for moms who love accessories that exude sophistication and are over-the-top. Priced at Rs 24,000.