Pooja Hegde’s new home is worth Rs 45 crore!

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Deva along with Shahid Kapoor, is set to move into her new house.

The sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space. The pan-India star’s new property is in the Bandra area of Mumbai. This move marks a significant transition for the actress, who previously lived in another residence within the city.

The actress has a discerning eye and impeccable taste, with a flair for design and aesthetics. A source close to the actress shared: “Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai.”