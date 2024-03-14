Pooja Hegde stuns in golden gown by Anita Dongre worth INR 2.5 lakhs

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post. The artiste, known for her sartorial prowess, left fans speechless in a breathtaking gold gown.
The outfit, a masterclass in glamour, featured a plunging neckline that accentuated her décolletage, a bodycon silhouette that hugged her curves perfectly, and intricate gold sequin embroidery that shimmered under the lights. The real showstopper, however, was the enchanting floral embroidery adorning the hem, adding a touch of whimsy and contrasting beautifully with the gold.
For the fashion detectives out there, this head-turning number comes from the coveted label of ace designer Anita Dongre, with a price tag of INR 2.5 lakh.
Pooja didn’t stop at just the dress. To complement the regal vibe, she adorned herself with a luxurious gold choker necklace, adding a touch of tradition to the contemporary ensemble. High heels added height elegance, while statement rings on her fingers completed the glamorous picture.
Makeup artist Kajol Mullani created a flawless canvas for Pooja with nude eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, and a touch of definition on the brows. Highlighted cheeks, a soft blush, and a perfect nude lip completed the look, striking a perfect balance between sensuality and sophistication.
Hairstylist Suhaas Shinde ensured Pooja’s locks complemented the entire look. Styled straight with a centre parting, her hair cascaded down her shoulders, framing her face and adding a touch of casual elegance to the overall glamorous vibe.