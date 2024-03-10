Pooja Hegde stuns at Miss World 2024 red carpet in a pink sequined gown

Pooja Hegde is a name synonymous with stunning style. Whether gracing festive occasions or slaying award show red carpets, this actress consistently raises the fashion bar. But it’s on the red carpet where Pooja truly shines – a masterclass in striking the perfect balance between sassy and classy. Need a lesson in making a showstopping entrance? Look no further than Pooja!
So, it came as no surprise that Pooja was chosen as a judge for the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant. And, as expected, she looked phenomenal on the big night!
Pooja turned heads in a dazzling pink sequined gown. The floor-length beauty, with long sleeves and a wide collarbone frame, featured a daring dip in the neckline. She kept the focus on the bling by opting for simple pointed pink pumps and minimal accessories. Her dewy makeup and cascading caramel waves perfectly complemented the glamorous look.
Remember a recent Award function? Pooja redefined red carpet glamour in a show-stopping silver gown by Jenny Packham. This daring number hugged her curves before flowing into a luxurious hem. The gown was a masterpiece of linear sequin embellishments, drawing attention to the halter neckline and sequined mesh straps. The figure-hugging silhouette and plunging neckline added a touch of oomph, while bold red lips were the only accessory needed to complete this unforgettable look.
Pooja’s red carpet choices are a masterclass in glamorous style, providing endless inspiration for aspiring fashionistas everywhere. From dazzling gowns to bold statement pieces, she's a queen of red-carpet fashion and a well-deserved judge for the Miss World pageant!