Rakul Preet Singh looks like a dream in an ethnic ivory outfit

Even after her dreamy wedding festivities, Rakul Preet Singh continues to reign supreme in the fashion world. This new bride is a sartorial pro, and her latest pictures prove it! Forget post-wedding slumps – Rakul’s radiating a post-wedding glow that’s nothing short of infectious.

On Saturday, Rakul gifted her fans with a stunning Instagram post captioned “Fashion with chooda izza vibe.” In the photos, she transformed into a vision of ethereal beauty, draped in a captivating white ethnic ensemble.