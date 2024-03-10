Rakul Preet Singh looks like a dream in an ethnic ivory outfit

Even after her dreamy wedding festivities, Rakul Preet Singh continues to reign supreme in the fashion world. This new bride is a sartorial pro, and her latest pictures prove it! Forget post-wedding slumps – Rakul’s radiating a post-wedding glow that’s nothing short of infectious.
On Saturday, Rakul gifted her fans with a stunning Instagram post captioned “Fashion with chooda izza vibe.” In the photos, she transformed into a vision of ethereal beauty, draped in a captivating white ethnic ensemble.
The ivory outfit was a masterpiece of intricate details. A V-neck kurta with full sleeves boasted a mesmerising floral design, adding a touch of glamour. Paired with matching sharara pants, the look seamlessly blended tradition with a contemporary twist.
Celebrity stylist Anshika Verma deserves a round of applause for accessorising Rakul flawlessly. Oversized gold stud earrings and a multi-layered pearl necklace added a touch of sophistication, while the pastel pink wedding chooda acted as a sentimental reminder of her recent nuptials.
Rakul’s makeup complemented the look perfectly. Nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and a touch of kohl accentuate her eyes, while blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy pink lipstick enhance her natural beauty.
Hairstylist Aliya Shaik deserves credit for the perfect finishing touch. Rakul’s luscious locks were styled in a messy top ponytail, adding a touch of casualness that perfectly complements the overall elegance of the ethnic attire.
From her dreamy wedding looks to this latest masterpiece, Rakul Preet Singh continues to inspire with her flawless fashion choices. Here's to a bride who isn't afraid to embrace tradition with a touch of modern flair!