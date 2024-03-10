Sonam Bajwa rocks street style in a crochet crop top and jeans

Sonam Bajwa is a name synonymous with stunning style. Forget cookie-cutter fashion; this actress thrives on defying expectations. “Her sartorial choices are a breath of fresh air,” said a fan on Instagram, and it’s hard to disagree.
Just recently, Sonam dropped a series of photos that screamed ‘street style queen.’ Think comfy yet chic – a flowy, off-white crocheted blouse with delicate lace details took centre stage. The dramatic sleeves and playful knotted front added a touch of whimsy, perfectly balanced by loose-fitting, high-waisted charcoal jeans. A brown leather jacket slung nonchalantly over her shoulder upped the cool factor.
But Sonam isn’t just a street-style slayer. “She looks divine in traditional wear,” gushed another follower. Remember that cream floral suit with statement earrings? Breathtaking! She has a knack for picking elegant designs and owning them with effortless grace, making her a true ethnic wear inspiration.
And when it’s boss lady vibes she’s channelling, Sonam doesn't disappoint. Rocking a pantsuit from the fashion label SVC, she transformed into a corporate powerhouse. Think a sharp grey jacket with padded shoulders and a hint of slouch in the sleeves, paired with matching trousers and pointed pumps.
So, whether it's street-style sass, ethnic elegance, or corporate chic, Sonam has mastered the art of rocking it all. Stay tuned, fashion fans – you never know what stunning look she will unveil next!