Nora Fatehi redefines elegance in a red sari by Ridhi Mehra

Nora Fatehi is on a mission to prove red is the undisputed queen of colours! The actress recently redefined elegance in a show-stopping red sari, proving once again her mastery of fashion.
Curated from the collections of designer Ridhi Mehra, the sari was a vision in crimson. Perfect for glamorous cocktail evenings, the drape flowed effortlessly, accentuated by chic ruffle details that added a touch of drama. Opting for a monochrome look, Nora paired the sari with a plunging neckline blouse that complemented the clean lines of the outfit.
But the magic didn’t stop there. Keeping her makeup minimal and glamorous, Nora sported a sleek ponytail. Shimmery lids were balanced with matte nude lips, creating a perfectly harmonious look.
This isn’t the first time Nora has left us speechless with her red-hot style. Remember her previous red carpet appearance in a stunning cherry red dress? The deep V-neck added a touch of allure, while sleek open tresses and minimal makeup completed the picture.
Nora’s ability to effortlessly transition between red-carpet glamour and elegant ethnic wear is what makes her a true fashion chameleon. Each look is a testament to her confidence and ability to always push the boundaries of style. So, if you’re looking for red carpet-inspiration with a touch of drama, Nora is your go-to muse!