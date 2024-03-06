Nora Fatehi redefines elegance in a red sari by Ridhi Mehra

Nora Fatehi is on a mission to prove red is the undisputed queen of colours! The actress recently redefined elegance in a show-stopping red sari, proving once again her mastery of fashion.

Curated from the collections of designer Ridhi Mehra, the sari was a vision in crimson. Perfect for glamorous cocktail evenings, the drape flowed effortlessly, accentuated by chic ruffle details that added a touch of drama. Opting for a monochrome look, Nora paired the sari with a plunging neckline blouse that complemented the clean lines of the outfit.