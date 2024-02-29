Rakul Preet dazzles in a colourful Papa Don't Preach lehenga in haldi ceremony pics

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding festivities haven’t stopped gracing social media, and now fans are in for a treat – glimpses of their vibrant Haldi ceremony! After enchanting everyone with pictures from their dreamy wedding, Mehendi, and reception, the newlyweds shared snippets of the fun-filled Haldi, proving once again that a happy bride is a truly beautiful bride.
Rakul, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, opted for a stunning bohemian lehenga from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. The outfit, a perfect blend of tradition and modern flair, reflected the playful spirit of the occasion. In a mix of vibrant hues like purple, blue, red, green, and mauve, the lehenga featured a cropped blouse with a plunging neckline, adorned with intricate floral embroidery, mirror work, and a fitted silhouette. The flowy A-line skirt boasted embellished gold ornaments, sequins, threadwork, and layers, adding an extra touch of elegance.
Forgoing the typical floral jewellery, Rakul embraced a unique approach, accessorising with statement silver and gold flower-shaped earrings, matching bracelets, hath phools (hand ornaments), and bold gold rings. Finishing touches included smoky eyeshadow, luscious berry-toned lips, a touch of rouge on the cheekbones, and her signature loose locks styled in a half-up, half-down manner.
Rakul's vibrant lehenga and playful demeanour are a testament to the evolving definition of bridal beauty. Her pictures radiate joy and remind us that weddings are celebrations of love, laughter, and creating memories that last a lifetime. This glimpse into the Haldi ceremony offers a heartwarming look at their love story, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more snippets from their happily ever after.