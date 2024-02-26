Newlyweds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani receive prasadam from Ayodhya

Newly married Bollywood couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, received a special gift symbolising the auspicious start to their journey together. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 21 in Goa, expressed their gratitude on social media for receiving prasadam from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
“Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! Truly a divine start to our journey together,” Rakul wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the divine offering.
Their wedding photos, recently shared by the couple, painted a picture of elegance and joy. Rakul, a vision in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga embellished with floral patterns and adorned with pearls and crystals, complemented Jackky’s ivory chikankari sherwani by the same designer.
The ceremony, attended by Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, was a grand affair. Held at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel, the intimate ceremony saw the couple exchange vows in two distinct traditions - an Anand Karaj followed by a Sindhi ritual, honouring their heritages. The weeklong celebrations kicked off on February 19, filled with vibrant pre-wedding festivities that created a warm and joyful atmosphere.
Earlier PM Narendra Modi had also sent his well wishes to the couple. In a letter to Jackky's parents, Vashu and Pooja Bhagnani, PM Modi wrote, “As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding…”
On the work front, while Rakul gears up for the release of Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, Jackky awaits the release of his production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay and Tiger Shroff.