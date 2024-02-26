Newlyweds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani receive prasadam from Ayodhya

Newly married Bollywood couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, received a special gift symbolising the auspicious start to their journey together. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 21 in Goa, expressed their gratitude on social media for receiving prasadam from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

“Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! Truly a divine start to our journey together,” Rakul wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the divine offering.