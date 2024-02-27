Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share pics from their vibrant mehendi ceremony

The wedding festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were a visual spectacle, filled with joy and vibrant colours. The couple recently shared captivating pictures from their mehendi ceremony, offering a glimpse into the joyous celebrations.
Dressed in stunning outfits designed by Arpita Mehta, Rakul and Jackky exuded pure love and happiness. The bride, adorned in a colourful ensemble, expressed her gratitude to the designer in the caption, “Adding colour to my life. Thank you Arpita Mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it.”
These captivating pictures come after the couple shared their heartwarming wedding video on Instagram, showcasing glimpses of their various wedding ceremonies. The video captured the essence of their love story, from the mesmerising sunset pheras to the joyous haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and Rakul’s captivating bridal entry. The video was captioned with the endearing message, “It's not you or me, it's us #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni.”
Earlier, they had shared dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony held in Goa, leaving their fans gushing over their fairytale union. The caption read, “Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni.”
Rakul and Jackky’s love story culminated in a beautiful wedding celebration, and these latest mehendi pictures offer a delightful glimpse into the vibrant festivities. As they embark on their journey together, their fans and well-wishers shower them with love and blessings.