Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share pics from their vibrant mehendi ceremony

The wedding festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were a visual spectacle, filled with joy and vibrant colours. The couple recently shared captivating pictures from their mehendi ceremony, offering a glimpse into the joyous celebrations.

Dressed in stunning outfits designed by Arpita Mehta, Rakul and Jackky exuded pure love and happiness. The bride, adorned in a colourful ensemble, expressed her gratitude to the designer in the caption, “Adding colour to my life. Thank you Arpita Mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it.”