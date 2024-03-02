Radhika Merchant glows in a Versace rose pink gown at pre-wedding celebrations day 1

As the first chapter of her grand pre-wedding celebration unfurled in Jamnagar, Radhika Merchant radiated elegance in a custom-made rose pink gown by Versace. The three-day festivities, aptly titled ‘An Evening in Everland,’ kicked off on March 1, setting the stage for an unparalleled celebration of love and grandeur.

The off-shoulder gown, a masterpiece from the iconic Italian fashion house, embraced Radhika’s silhouette with soft perfection. Delicate rose-pink satin bows adorned the gown, adding a touch of whimsical charm. Diamonds, both clear and yellow, adorned her neckpiece and earrings, complementing the soft hues of the gown.