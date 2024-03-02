Radhika Merchant glows in a Versace rose pink gown at pre-wedding celebrations day 1

As the first chapter of her grand pre-wedding celebration unfurled in Jamnagar, Radhika Merchant radiated elegance in a custom-made rose pink gown by Versace. The three-day festivities, aptly titled ‘An Evening in Everland,’ kicked off on March 1, setting the stage for an unparalleled celebration of love and grandeur.
The off-shoulder gown, a masterpiece from the iconic Italian fashion house, embraced Radhika’s silhouette with soft perfection. Delicate rose-pink satin bows adorned the gown, adding a touch of whimsical charm. Diamonds, both clear and yellow, adorned her neckpiece and earrings, complementing the soft hues of the gown.
Opting for a natural beauty aesthetic, Radhika’s makeup palette consisted of a peachy nude lip shade and subtle eye makeup, allowing the diamonds to take centre stage. Her side-parted hairstyle, with cascading curls, framed her face harmoniously.
Interestingly, Blake Lively graced the 2022 Met Gala in a similar Atelier Versace gown, drawing inspiration from the iconic New York skyline and the Statue of Liberty.
Spanning across three days, the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding extravaganza boasts five unique events, each meticulously planned and themed for a distinct experience. From a thousand distinguished guests, including Indian celebrities, sports icons, and business magnates, to global figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, the occasion is a true melting pot of affluence and influence.
As the celebrations unfold, one thing is certain: the world awaits to witness the next chapter in this love story, a story beautifully unveiled in the soft glow of roses and diamonds.