Shahid Kapoor to essay the role of 'Ashwatthama' in new movie

Shahid Kapoor announced his new movie Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues in a recent social media post. The movie will be presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment where Kapoor will be essaying the lead role.

Although the release date is not announced but it has been stated that the movie will be releasing in five different languages namely Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It is directed by Sachin Ravi.