Shahid Kapoor to essay the role of 'Ashwatthama' in new movie

Shahid Kapoor announced his new movie Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues in a recent social media post. The movie will be presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment where Kapoor will be essaying the lead role.
Although the release date is not announced but it has been stated that the movie will be releasing in five different languages namely Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It is directed by Sachin Ravi.
As per a social media post Kapoor put up, “Myth and Reality will blur, as past and present collide, when an ancient legend meets this modern marvel. … This is the story of Ashwatthama – the Saga continues, the immortal warrior , a Magnum Opus you cannot miss.”
After the reveal, the announcement is garnering rave reviews and the audience is awaiting the release of the movie to see Shahid on screen once again.
The versatile actor who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon will be seen in a different avatar in this movie. He will be playing the lead inspired from the epic Mahabharat.
Ashwatthama has been seen as one of the greatest warriors of the epic, several mystery shrouding his immortality curse and his presence today have always kept the audience on their toes. It would thus be interesting to see how the makers perceive the notion and take forward the narrative of this character.
From the caption, it seems that the narrative might bend towards a merger of the past and the present and that would be the most attractive point of the movie.