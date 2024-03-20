Ektaa R Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor overwhelmed with reaction over 'Crew' trailer

One of the most anticipated movies of this month is Crew. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the roles of flight attendants, the movie narrates the hilarious journey of the trio.

The trailer of the movie was recently launched teasing the audience to build up their curious minds for the movie. Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were left overwhelmed by the positive response the trailer garnered from the audience.