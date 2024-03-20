Ektaa R Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor overwhelmed with reaction over 'Crew' trailer

One of the most anticipated movies of this month is Crew. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the roles of flight attendants, the movie narrates the hilarious journey of the trio.
The trailer of the movie was recently launched teasing the audience to build up their curious minds for the movie. Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were left overwhelmed by the positive response the trailer garnered from the audience.
Ektaa who is known as the 'Content Queen' of this generation has had several successful shows under her banner. From television to OTT space and even films, her content has always touched the audience. She comments, “We are ecstatic about the overwhelming response to the trailer! It's heartening to see audiences connect and relate to the hilarious situations and interesting characters in 'Crew'. The love from audiences only encourages and fuels our passion to create many more unique stories for the Indian diaspora and beyond!”
Comedian Kapil Sharma and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh who is currently in the news for sharing space with international singing sensation Ed Sheeran are also part of the movie as supporting actors.
Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie from the house of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit the big screens on March 29. It promises to deliver power-packed adrenaline rushing performances which would leave the audience spellbound.
Reacting to the way the audience has welcomed the trailer, Rhea Kapoor states, “I am overwhelmed by the incredible response to the trailer of 'Crew'. We've poured our hearts into this project, and seeing it resonate with viewers is truly gratifying!”