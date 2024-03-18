‘Chandni Bar’ sequel in the making, 24 years after the 2001 National Award-winning film

Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2001 crime drama Chandni Bar is all set for a sequel! This comes 24 years after the National Award-winning film was made. This time around though, it’s not Madhur donning the director’s hat. Mohan Azad, who was the screenplay and dialogue writer for the original 2001 film, will now step into the director’s shoes for Chandni Bar 2. Mohan has announced that the sequel is set to release in December 2025.

The Tabu-starrer original film depicted the life of the Mumbai underworld, with dance bars playing a significant role in the plot. Tabu played Mumtaz Sawant, a bar dancer. It also had Atul Kulkarni, Rajpal Yadav, amongst others.