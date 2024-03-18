‘Chandni Bar’ sequel in the making, 24 years after the 2001 National Award-winning film

Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2001 crime drama Chandni Bar is all set for a sequel! This comes 24 years after the National Award-winning film was made. This time around though, it’s not Madhur donning the director’s hat. Mohan Azad, who was the screenplay and dialogue writer for the original 2001 film, will now step into the director’s shoes for Chandni Bar 2. Mohan has announced that the sequel is set to release in December 2025.
The Tabu-starrer original film depicted the life of the Mumbai underworld, with dance bars playing a significant role in the plot. Tabu played Mumtaz Sawant, a bar dancer. It also had Atul Kulkarni, Rajpal Yadav, amongst others.
Having penned the script for Chandni Bar 2 himself, Mohan informs that the script is almost completed and he is now gearing up to commence production by mid-year after finalising the casting and other pre-production processes. While no actors have been officially approached yet, some cast members from the first film may be considered for roles in the sequel.
After exploring acting and writing, Mohan is venturing into direction with this sequel. His directorial debut film, What a Kismat, a unique comedy tailored for contemporary youth, is scheduled for release in theatres on March 22.
Announcing the sequel and hinting at the thrilling journey ahead for Chandni Bar 2, Mohan says, “The producer of this film R Mohan had expressed desire to make a sequel to Chandni Bar long ago, but we were confused about what story to take forward. But I am happy that the script for the sequel has come out well, and I am sure that we will be able to repeat the success of Chandni Bar once again.”