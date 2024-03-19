Randeep Hooda’s transformation for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ stuns fans

Randeep Hooda, amidst the whirlwind of promotions for his much-anticipated film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently caused a stir online by unveiling a sneak peek from the film’s set. In a monochrome mirror selfie, the actor showcased the staggering physical transformation he underwent to portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, donning oversized shorts. This glimpse into his dedication left fans awestruck.
The dedication didn’t go unnoticed, as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, commended Hooda’s commitment. In a statement to the media, Ranjit revealed, “, “I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight. Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries.”
Aside from Randeep’s transformative performance, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Ankita Lokhande, who portrays Yamunabai, Savarkar’s wife. Drawing a distinction between her character and Jhalkaribai from Manikarnika, Ankita emphasised their unique strengths in an interview.
Recently, the film’s trailer was unveiled, promising an epic retelling of Savarkar’s life and the untold saga of the Indian Armed Revolution. Directed by Randeep himself, the movie, backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar, is slated for release on March 22, aiming to give the audiences an emotionally charged and rousing story on the silver screen.