‘Manjummel Boys’ continues to break records, moves closer to INR 200-crore mark

Ever since its release on February 22, Malayalam film Manjummel Boys has been making its mark not just in India, but all across the world. The Chidambaram directorial which became the fastest Malayalam film to enter the INR 100-crore club, is now inching closer towards the 200-crore mark.
The survival drama has grossed INR180 crore at the box office, breaking the previous record of Jude Anthany’s 2018 which earned INR 175 crore globally. Additionally, it has also become the first-ever non-Tamil movie to hit the INR 50-crore mark in Tamil Nadu. Despite minimal in-state promotion and the lack of a Tamil dub, the film has managed to set a benchmark.
According to reports, Manjummel Boys was the highest-grossing Indian film at the box office out of all the movies released in February.
The movie which is based on a true incident follows a group of friends from the town of Manjummel as they embark on a road trip to Kodaikanal. It is all fun and games for the friends until one of them slips into a deep hole at Guna Caves. What follows is a gripping story of uncertainty, resilience and camaraderie like no other. It features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval and others in key roles.
On a related note, the hit film is being dubbed in Telugu and is slated for release on 24 March 24.