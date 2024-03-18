‘Manjummel Boys’ continues to break records, moves closer to INR 200-crore mark

The movie which is based on a true incident follows a group of friends from the town of Manjummel as they embark on a road trip to Kodaikanal. It is all fun and games for the friends until one of them slips into a deep hole at Guna Caves. What follows is a gripping story of uncertainty, resilience and camaraderie like no other. It features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval and others in key roles.