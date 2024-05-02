This new edit is all about some ruffle play and abstract blooms

Beginning its journey as a fashion label in Melbourne, Australia, back in 2006, Forever New has swiftly grown to bec-ome one of India’s fastest-growing brands, with Bollywood stars like Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and many more embracing its designs. And now, actor Pooja Hegde turns muse for its latest SS24 Collection called Another Day in Paradise.
The trendy collection derives inspiration from new fashion tastes and, therefore, brings nothing else other than the top fashion styles. Delivering attractive prints, colourful abstract monophonic blooms, stylish ruffles and sharp breaks, it creates the perfect mirroring of modern wear. Not to mention those strapless necklines, which are irresistible, each piece is crafted with care to enhance the wearer’s natural charm and style.
The collection welcomes rich abstract floral motifs in bold shades of red, citrus, neutrals, and brown, adding boldness as well.
About choosing Pooja as the face of this collection, Shivani Goel from the brand, says, “Pooja’s effortless elegance and vibrant personality perfectly resonate with the spirit of this collection. Pooja’s dynamic presence and her ability to transition from sophisticated silhouettes to playful prints perfectly align with the diverse range of styles and colours featured in the collection.”
Talking about her association, Pooja tells us, “I absolutely adore this collection! Each piece is filled with charm and character, making it a true delight to wear. I’m thrilled for everyone to experience the charisma of Forever New through this stunning collection and to express their unique sense of style with these beautiful pieces.”
There are two captivating colour schemes available in this edit. In the first, it’s all about those delicate, peaceful pastels — imagine soft lilac, placid blue, and immaculate white — that evoke a quiet, elegant feeling. The second palette invites strong tones of citrus, neutrals, and brown to offer that extra bit of energy.
With this collection, prepare for a stunning lineup of styles that will upgrade your wardrobe. From playful placement prints to exquisite abstract monotone florals, chic ruffles, trendy asymmetrical cuts, and stylish strapless necklines, each piece is meticulously crafted to accentuate your silhouette.
