Netizens call Kareena Kapoor 'OG Mastani' as she stuns in a gorgeous Anarkali suit

Kareena Kapoor Khan has set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot, where she adorned an Anarkali suit, earning praise from fans who called her the 'original Mastani'.

The diva, who enjoys 12.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures showcasing her attire, an off-white and golden Anarkali suit paired with matching churidar and a heavy dupatta.

The actress completed the ensemble with golden juttis. For makeup, Kareena, opted for a glamorous look, sporting nude pink lips, her signature kohl-rimmed eyes, thick brows, and contoured cheeks. She adorned a maroon bindi and styled her hair in a neat bun.

Chunky golden earrings complemented her look perfectly. The post is captioned in Hindi, "Kajra Mohabbat Wala."

