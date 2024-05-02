Janhvi Kapoor turns host for Sridevi’s Chennai home, says it was her ‘prized possession’

The Gen-Z diva Janhvi Kapoor, who has turned a host for her childhood home in Chennai, owned by her mother, the late actress Sridevi, shared sweet memories of the residence, describing it as a special chapter in her mother’s legacy.

Sridevi’s home in Chennai has been listed on the vacation rental company Airbnb’s under the category titled ‘Icons’.

Speaking at the launch event, Janhvi said: “I think this house symbolises such a special chapter in my mother’s legacy and in all of our lives. It was her first major purchase once she started working and her ‘prized possession’ really.”