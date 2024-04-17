Rajkummar Rao recalls how he would slip into Srikanth Bolla’s skin as soon as he wore the lens

Rajkummar Rao, who is playing the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in the biopic Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, shared what all went into playing this role, giving a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared a reel video, which includes a glimpse from the trailer launch of the movie.

In the video he says: “Koshish yahi thi ki mai jab set par aaun to mai Srikanth hun. Jab tak pack up na ho mai Srikanth hi rahun. Hum ek lens pehente the aankh me, jaise hi wo lagta tha mai Srikanth ho jata tha. Fir set pe koi aata tha, nahi aata tha mujhe pata nahi hota tha. But I think that’s the only way I could do this part.”

(The effort was that whenever I came on the set, I became Srikanth. That till pack up, I remain as Srikanth. I used to wear a lens in my eyes, as soon as I wore them, I would become Srikanth.)