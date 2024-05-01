Anupam Kher loves Jr NTR’s work: ‘May he keep rising from strength to strength’

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a picture posing with Jr NTR, and heaped praise on the star saying that he “loved” his work in RRR.
Anupam, on Wednesday, morning took to X where he shared a picture. In the image, the two stars are seen posing for the camera in a restaurant.
For the caption, Anupam wrote: “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite persons and actor @tarak9999 last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors.”
Anupam is currently busy with his second directorial Tanvi The Great. It marks his return to the director’s chair after 22 years. His first film as a filmmaker was Om Jai Jadish, revolving around three brothers played by Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
On the other hand, Jr NTR is busy prepping for War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War featuring Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.
He also has Devara: Part 1, a pan-India film, which also has Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on October 10.