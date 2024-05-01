Anupam Kher loves Jr NTR’s work: ‘May he keep rising from strength to strength’

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a picture posing with Jr NTR, and heaped praise on the star saying that he “loved” his work in RRR.

Anupam, on Wednesday, morning took to X where he shared a picture. In the image, the two stars are seen posing for the camera in a restaurant.

For the caption, Anupam wrote: “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite persons and actor @tarak9999 last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors.”