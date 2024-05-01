Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ becomes first pan-Indian film to be released in Bengali  

Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is setting the stage for an even bigger blaze! The film, already a guaranteed crowd-puller after the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, is upping the ante by becoming the first-ever pan-India film to be released in Bengali language.
This move expands Pushpa’s reach beyond the usual pan-India language pool of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad confirmed the news in a recent interview.
“This time, we are making the film in Bengali, so we have to go through the exercise in six languages. It took me more than two months to make the songs since I had to sit with the lyricists of each language to make it,” he was quoted as saying.
Talking more about the project he said, “The story continues from where part one ended. It’s not like a franchise in which the actors are retained but the characters are different. Here, we are continuing with the same characters. So, you’ll notice progress in the music. Even then, we tried to make something different from the past soundtrack.”
This news comes after a week of speculation about Bengali singer Timir Biswas’ potential involvement in the project. Rumours suggested he might lend his voice to the Bengali rendition of the songs. However, Biswas himself clarified that he hasn’t been officially approached yet.
One thing’s for sure: Pushpa 2 is all set to break new ground, blurring language barriers and promising a cinematic experience that will leave audiences across India wanting more.