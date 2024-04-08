David Warner, Alia Bhatt cheer for 'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser on lead star Allu Arjun's birthday

Actress Alia Bhatt and Australian cricketer David Warner on Monday wished Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on his 42nd birthday and lauded the teaser of his upcoming sequel Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Taking to Instagram Stories, David, who is a big fan of Allu Arjun, shared the teaser and wrote, "Happy birthday". On March 29, David shared the picture of Allu posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai, and had referred to him as a legend.

Even during the Australia vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, Warner celebrated his century by performing the iconic thaggedele step from Pushpa: The Rise.