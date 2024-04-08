Birthday boy Allu Arjun greets a swarm of fans outside his Hyderabad home

A swarm of fans gathered around Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of their beloved star on his 42nd birthday. The superstar greeted them with a namaste.
The actor walked out in a stylish colourful shirt paired with white pants during wee hours on Sunday, to thank fans for all the love.
Several videos posted by those present, showed the star standing on a podium next to the fence. He is seen greeting the crowd that is cheering him. A few clips also showed that the sea of fans were carrying gifts for their icon.
Talking about Allu Arjun's work front, a new poster from Pushpa: The Rule was unveiled on April 7, which showed the actor’s character of Pushparaj sitting in a chair with an axe in his hand.
Just today morning, the highly anticipated teaser of the film was released online. It features Allu Arjun dressed up as a Hindu goddess offering prayers at a Jaathara or Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara.
The teaser was released at 11.07 and minutes after, his fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement for the film. Even his peer, actor Kartikeya cheered for the teaser and wrote, "He never fails to amaze us with his performance. His sheer dedication towards the craft is absolutely inspiring and it's being proved again with #Pushpa2TheRule Happy Birthday Icon Star @alluarjun garu, wish you a global blockbuster ahead! #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser."
Music composer Devi Sri Prasad penned, "Happiest Musical Blockbuster Bday to my Dearest Brother, The FIRE ICON STAAR @alluarjun Get ready 2 witness his EUPHORIA in d #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser Keep Rocking always dear Bunny Boy with ur Iconic Performances & Blockbusters !!! #HBDAlluArjun"
Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on August 15, 2024.