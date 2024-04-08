Birthday boy Allu Arjun greets a swarm of fans outside his Hyderabad home

A swarm of fans gathered around Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of their beloved star on his 42nd birthday. The superstar greeted them with a namaste.

The actor walked out in a stylish colourful shirt paired with white pants during wee hours on Sunday, to thank fans for all the love.

Several videos posted by those present, showed the star standing on a podium next to the fence. He is seen greeting the crowd that is cheering him. A few clips also showed that the sea of fans were carrying gifts for their icon.