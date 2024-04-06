Allu Arjun’s fierce avatar in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ new poster stuns fans

Get ready for a fiery ride! The makers of Pushpa: The Rule unveiled a brand new poster featuring Allu Arjun on Friday, and it's setting the internet ablaze. The poster showcased the actor in a never-before-seen avatar, a far cry from his previous playful persona.
“Allu Arjun is unrecognisable,” exclaimed a fan. With a trishul (trident) in hand and eyes blazing with determination, the superstar truly embodied the powerful Pushpa Raj. This intense look promises a gripping and exhilarating cinematic experience for fans.
The poster isn’t just a glimpse of Arjun’s transformation; it also hints at an epic celebration on the big screen. “This is going to be a jaathara (celebration) we won't forget,” shared another fan, mirroring the excitement online.
The teaser for the film will be released on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday. Get ready for goosebumps, because “#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser will scintillate every screen,” read the caption.
This isn’t the first time Pushpa 2 has left fans speechless. Back in July 2023, the first-look poster sent social media into a frenzy. Allu Arjun’s dramatic transformation, complete with face paint, a sari, and a gun, left everyone eager for more.
Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for a grand worldwide release on August 15. Mark your calendars – Pushpa Raj is ready to rule again!