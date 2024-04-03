Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser to be released on April 8

Get ready to be swept back into the world of Pushpa Raj! The makers of the record-breaking Telugu-language action saga Pushpa: The Rise have ignited excitement once again with the announcement of the teaser release date for the highly-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.
A fiery new poster featuring Allu Arjun sent social media into a frenzy. “#PushpaMassJaathara begins,” declared T-Series on their social media handles, announcing the release date of the teaser as April 8. The post hinted at doubling the action with fiery emojis confirming the film’s grand release on August 15.
Allu Arjun himself reposted the poster, sending fans into a tizzy. Even Australian cricketer David Warner couldn’t resist dropping a comment, praising the poster with a “Wow, super!” Fans echoed the sentiment, eagerly anticipating the “PushpaMassJaathara (Pushpa Mass Procession).”
Pushpa 2: The Rule promises a thrilling story built around SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) seeking revenge on Pushpa Raj. The 2023 “Where is Pushpa?” video left audiences on the edge of their seats, suggesting Pushpa might have been critically injured by Shekhawat. News of Pushpa’s death sparked protests, highlighting the loyalty he commanded. The final shot showed a hidden figure, revealed to be Pushpa, confirming his survival.
Packed with action, Pushpa 2: The Rule boasts a stellar supporting cast including Fahadh, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh. The film, co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, is slated to hit theatres on Independence. Mark your calendars, Pushpa fans – the ‘mass Jaathara’ is about to begin!