David Warner congratulates ‘Pushpa’ after ‘legend’ Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue in Dubai

Australian cricketer David Warner is definitely a big fan of star Allu Arjun, whom he referred to as a legend on his latest post on social media.

David on Friday took to Instagram and shared the picture of Allu Arjun posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai. Sharing the picture, the Aussie star captioned the image, "How good is this legend @alluarjunonline congrats #pushpa."