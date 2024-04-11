Extravagant ‘jatara’ scene from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ reportedly costed INR 60 crores to film

Get ready for a visual spectacle in Pushpa 2: The Rule! Director Sukumar’s highly anticipated sequel is currently filming, and a recent teaser has fans buzzing. The buzz centres around a jaw-dropping ‘jatara’ scene, a traditional South Indian festival celebration. According to a report, this scene alone cost a staggering INR 60 crore to film!
The teaser offers a peek at the scene’s grandeur. We see Allu Arjun, rocking the role of Pushpa Raj, adorned in a dazzling blue pattu sari, complete with intricate body paint, elaborate jewellery, and traditional ghungroos. This ‘Mathangi vesham’ attire signifies his participation in the Gangamma Thalli jatara held in Tirupati.
While the report claims the scene took a whopping INR 60 crore and 30 days to film, sources close to the production remain tight-lipped about the exact cost. However, a source told a media organisation, “All I can say is that it’s a very high budget set which required a huge amount to set the melee. The makers worked hard on the scene because it was crucial to the story. Allu Arjun even got severe back pain but completed the scenes.” This dedication speaks volumes about the importance of this scene in the film's narrative.
This isn’t the first time the jatara sequence has caused a stir. Back in December, sources said that the filming paused due to the elaborate shooting schedule and the physical demands placed on Allu Arjun, who reportedly suffered back pain while filming a song and fight sequence in the jatara get-up.
Pushpa 2: The Rule boasts a star-studded cast alongside Allu Arjun, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Devi Sri Prasad returns to score the film’s music. The movie will be released in Telugu, along with dubbed versions in other South Indian languages and Hindi. Fans who loved Pushpa: The Rise in December 2021 can’t wait to see what Pushpa 2 has in store, especially after this glimpse into the extravagant jatara scene!