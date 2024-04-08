Birthday boy Allu Arjun shares stunning visuals from ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ teaser

The teaser shows Allu dressed as a goddess at the Jaathara with heavy make-up on. There’s one particular shot where Allu lifts the pallu of the sari with his foot and wraps around himself. The arc shot in the sequence is done to perfection.

The teaser also has a fight sequence where Allu’s character beats up the guys at the Jaathara, and walks away with the signature tilt of his character.

Allu also took to his X, and shared the teaser as he thanked his followers for their love. He wrote: “I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you.”