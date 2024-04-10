Find your Zen with these four beginner-friendly yoga postures

Looking to ditch the dumbbells, dodge the treadmills and still remain fit? There might be a way for you to do that – an ancient practice that dates back centuries. We’re talking about the age-old tradition turned modern fitness sensation, yoga!
However, there is a chance that the seemingly complex postures might deter you from unlocking the numerous scientifically proven benefits that come with this fitness practice. If that’s what’s stopping you, fear not! These four beginner-friendly yoga postures will leave you feeling fit and flexible in no time, without the struggle.
1.Vrikshasana
Also known as the tree pose, Vrikshasana helps to improve overall balance, strengthens muscles and enhances concentration. To do this yoga posture, stand straight and lift both your arms over your head and join your palms together (prayer position). Then, slowly place your right foot on the inner side of the left thigh. Make sure to breathe as you hold the posture for at least thirty seconds before switching sides.
2. Tadasana
Tadasana or mountain pose can aid in reducing back and neck pain while enhancing flexibility. Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, pressing firmly into the ground. Allow your arms to fall on the sides and gaze forward. Your posture should somewhat resemble a mountain peak. Take deep breaths till you feel relaxed.
3. Adho Mukha Svanasana
Commonly referred to as the downward-facing dog posture, Adho Mukha Svanasana is known to calm the nervous system while improving flexibility. Achieve this inverted V-shape position by starting on all fours, then pushing your hips back and up while straightening your legs as much as possible. Reach your heels down towards the floor and lengthen your spine. Hold the pose for at least five breaths.
4. Balasana
Balasana, which translates to ‘child’s pose,’ relieves stress and anxiety and improves blood circulation. First, get into the downward-facing dog posture and inhale. As you exhale, sink your hips back and down towards your heels. Rest your forehead on the ground and stretch your arms out in front of you, relaxing your back and shoulders.