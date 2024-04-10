Find your Zen with these four beginner-friendly yoga postures

Looking to ditch the dumbbells, dodge the treadmills and still remain fit? There might be a way for you to do that – an ancient practice that dates back centuries. We’re talking about the age-old tradition turned modern fitness sensation, yoga!

However, there is a chance that the seemingly complex postures might deter you from unlocking the numerous scientifically proven benefits that come with this fitness practice. If that’s what’s stopping you, fear not! These four beginner-friendly yoga postures will leave you feeling fit and flexible in no time, without the struggle.