World Health Day: Saiyami Kher on her fitness regime
Actor Saiyami Kher is a fitness enthusiast and engages in several activities including sports and adventure travelling. On World Health Day, the actor talks about her fitness regime, indoor workouts and more.
What drew your interest towards fitness?
I’ll give credit to my father because I have been into sports since I was seven or eight years old. It’s been a part of my childhood, upbringing and pretty much my existence since I was young. The sportsman in me has never died . I don’t think it ever will. I can’t imagine life without fitness and sport.
Can one engage in fitness beyond the gym?
I actually rarely go to a gym. I used to play badminton and cricket when I was younger. Then I took to running. Now I’m training in running, cycling and swimming. For me fitness has always been outside the gym, be it climbing mountains or learning how to surf.
One myth related to fitness that you want to bust?
Consistency is key which the biggest secret to fitness. I think even 20 minutes of fitness is good enough. I wouldn’t say it’s a myth but there are a lot of online workouts that people do and you need to be a little careful with your form because it can lead to a lot of injuries. I follow a lot of online things as well but just that am careful while doing home work outs alone. Pay attention to form is what I will say.
People prefer to stay indoors to beat the heat in summer. What home-work outs would you suggest?
There are a lot of online schedules and routines to follow. You can just pick up what workout you want to do. You can do pretty much anything and everything at home with no equipments. For instance, if there are stairs, take a bag, fill it with something to make it heavy and climb the stairs up and down. There’s a lot to do but it depends on what you want to do. You can focus on core or work on the lower body.
In terms of fitness regimen, how does your day look?
My regime keeps changing depending on what I am training for. Right now, my training is very hectic. Usually the weekends involve longer sessions where I do my long rides like a 70 km cycling and a 7 km run. But during weekdays, depending on my work it’s either a speed session or a swim session.
How is your life influenced by the disciplined fitness regime you follow?
The good habits are I started sleeping much earlier and waking up at 4:30 / 5 am. The influence is cutting down on the late hours in the night.
On the work front, what will we see you next in?
Agni by Rahul Dholakia and Special Ops by Neeraj Pandey.