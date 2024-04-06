World Health Day 2024: 5 tips to maintain your health

In honour of World Health Day, celebrated every April 7, let’s focus on the most important thing you can invest in: yourself! This year, we’re sharing some tips to boost your physical and mental health, helping you feel your best every day. From shedding unwanted pounds to catching up on sleep, discover how small changes can lead to a big difference in your overall well-being.
1. Move it: Exercise is a magic pill for your body. It fights off heart disease, stroke, and even some cancers. Plus, it boosts your mood and keeps your weight in check. Aim for 30-60 minutes of activity most days of the week. Every step counts, so even a brisk walk is a great start.
2. Shedding pounds: Being overweight puts you at risk for a whole host of problems. High blood pressure, diabetes, and even joint pain can all be linked to excess weight. Talk to your doctor about healthy weight loss strategies – it’s an investment in your future.
3. Ditch the processed foods: Swap sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and processed foods for whole, nutrient-dense options. Your body will thank you for the vitamins, minerals, and fibre-rich goodness!
4. Water is your body's best friend: Water keeps your body running smoothly, from digestion to brain function. Aim for 8-13 glasses a day to stay hydrated and feel your best.
5. Sleep is your superpower: When you sleep, your body repairs itself, recharges your energy and consolidates memories. Most adults need 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.