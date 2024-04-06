Channel your inner Rapunzel with these four Indian hair extension brands

Don’t all women long for luscious locks with a hint of shine, colour and just the perfect volume? Achieving those tresses could often mean exposing your hair to damage and harsh treatments. Fret not, ladies!

We might just have the answer to all your seemingly impossible desires – hair extensions. The easy-to-use extensions are a quick fix and transform your locks just the way you’d like to wear them.

Offering an instant transformation are these four Indian hair extension brands that have got you covered! Whether you're looking for more volume, a splash of colour or a cute updo, these innovative brands are here to be your hair game changers.

Nish Hair

The brainchild of Parul Gulati, Nish Hair came into existence to battle the taboos that surrounded the idea of hair extensions. Ever since then, the brand has ventured into all things hair while keeping hair extensions as its primary focus. Each extension is intricately made from real human hair and stitched to perfection. With an extensive range from clip-in bangs to strands for unruly curly tresses, Nish Hair’s premium extensions are the way to go. INR 799 onwards. Available online.

HairOriginals

Whether you’re looking to complete your look with a ponytail or a top knot, HairOriginals’ range of hair extensions has the right option for every occasion. The brand, which was founded by Jitendra Sharma and Piyush Wadhwani in 2019, aims to revolutionise hair care with its wide range of colours, seamless blend and hassle-free application. The showstopper is definitely the halo hair extensions which offer instant volume and length, making them a must-have for anyone looking to add a wow factor to their tresses. Not to forget, they have hair patches for men too! INR 560 onwards. Available online.