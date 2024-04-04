Sleeping tips for new mothers

Motherhood is a precious journey, filled with delightful moments despite the challenges and the labour pain. After childbirth, a mother's body undergoes significant hormonal changes, particularly the activation of prolactin hormone to support breastfeeding through the night. Understanding and managing these hormonal shifts is crucial for both the mother and baby's well-being.

Prolactin plays a vital role in postpartum and it is a hormone produced in the brain's pituitary gland, especially during breastfeeding. It stimulates milk production in mothers, making breastfeeding possible, plus it acts as a mild sedative, inducing drowsiness and promoting sleepiness in mothers after the feeding session, which enhances rest and recovery. Prolactin levels rise when the baby suckles, signaling the body to produce more milk. For babies, breast milk is essential for nutrition and immune system support. This plays a crucial role in ensuring both the mother and baby have the necessary nourishment and bonding during breastfeeding. However, lack of sleep can disrupt hormone balance, affecting milk quality and quantity. It's essential to prioritise rest to maintain hormonal equilibrium and ensure an adequate milk supply.

Mindset also matters in post-partum recovery. Surrounding oneself with supportive individuals can positively influence the journey. Understanding why babies feed at night is key to managing sleep patterns. In the early stages, babies have weak circadian rhythms, which mature over time, reducing the need for nighttime feeds. Breast milk composition differs during the day and night, aiding in growth and balancing sugar levels. Human Growth Hormone (HGH) is made while we sleep, aiding in growth and development. Breast milk naturally contains HGH, supporting a baby's growth. HGH may contribute to physical development, but adequate sleep and proper nutrition provided by breast milk are also vital for brain development.