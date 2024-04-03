Five ways to incorporate wellness into wedding preparations

The air is abuzz with excitement and joyous celebrations this season, and one of the reasons is the ongoing wedding season. From attending cosy winter weddings to breezy spring weddings, lengthy preparations across families go into making them remarkable and auspicious celebrations.

However, amidst the hustle and bustle of preparing for the grand affair, there is one thing we should continue to focus on —cultivating a healthy lifestyle. It’s the secret to feeling your best and being able to relish every moment of the wedding festivities.

We guide you through five simple steps that can be seamlessly integrated to maintain a healthy lifestyle alongside the chaos of wedding preparations.

Incorporate smart meal sizing

During wedding preparations, savour the joy of good food and avoid post-event guilt by being a little mindful of health. This can be achieved through clever portion control. Here's a practical move: trade that 12-inch plate for a 9-inch one. Fill half with non-starchy, low-calorie veggies like broccoli and spinach and limit carbs such as rice and chapati to a modest one-fourth of the portion. Let protein options like eggs, chicken, soya and dal join the party in the remaining space.

Sipping some water before the feast is also a great tip as it helps distinguish between hunger and thirst. And remember to chew your food well, giving your taste buds a delightful encore by relishing each bite. With these simple adjustments, your meals become a celebration of joy and health, leaving you nourished and ready for the festivities ahead.

Select healthier fats

Fats play a crucial role in a healthy diet. So, learn about the better ones to make an informed choice about eating right. Choose good fats like MUFA and PUFA. MUFA helps increase good cholesterol while PUFA reduces bad cholesterol.

While cooking, opt for multisource (blended) edible oils – a healthier alternative. MSEOs boast a higher smoke point and a good balance of MUFA and PUFA. These oils are laden with antioxidants and are well-proven to deliver several health benefits. These healthier alternatives are better choices for a well-rounded wedding celebration.