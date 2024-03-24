All you need to know about rucking: An effective low-impact exercise that takes walking a notch higher

The easiest way to get some exercise is to start walking. The textbook advice of most fitness experts to beginners who have a hard time building a fitness regimen. But what if one wants to maximise efforts in a short period of time? The solution is 'rucking'—a new fitness trend that takes walking a notch higher by adding a little extra weight to the back.

“It could be anything like a rucksack, medicine balls or a sack of grains. In simple terms, if you look at the people who work as porters or pull hand carts, they’ve been rucking all the time,” highlights Farhaz Sarang, a level 1 and 2 animal flow instructor from Mumbai.

In fitness terminology, rucking is categorised as a low-impact exercise inspired by military training regimens—the word ‘ruck’ comes from rucksack, a bag with shoulder straps that’s carried on someone’s back. Research suggests that this practice has its origin in the 20th century when soldiers would carry their supplies in a backpack. While it is a simple exercise, it offers several benefits, says Arushi Verma, co-founder of an app-based fitness and lifestyle brand, FITPASS.

Warm up and cool down: Like any other exercise, make it a point to prepare your body for a workout. Stretch your body a little before and after you are done.

Gradually increase the weight: Start with a manageable weight and gradually increase the load, as your fitness levels improve. Avoid pushing yourself if you are too new to rucking to prevent any injury on your back.

Choose the right equipment: Invest in a quality weighted vest that distributes weight evenly and allows for easy adjustment. Alternatively, you can use a backpack and add weights, ensuring it fits comfortably and doesn’t strain your posture.

Maintain proper form: Focus on maintaining good posture while rucking to prevent strain or injury. Avoid excessive forward leaning, which can occur when carrying heavy load, and listen to your body’s cues.

Combine with other activities: Rucking can also be engaged in sync with other forms of exercise. Consider incorporating it into your hiking trips, outdoor adventures, or interval training routines for added variety and challenge.