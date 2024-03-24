All you need to know about rucking: An effective low-impact exercise that takes walking a notch higher

The easiest way to get some exercise is to start walking. The textbook advice of most fitness experts to beginners who have a hard time building a fitness regimen. But what if one wants to maximise efforts in a short period of time? The solution is 'rucking'—a new fitness trend that takes walking a notch higher by adding a little extra weight to the back.
“It could be anything like a rucksack, medicine balls or a sack of grains. In simple terms, if you look at the people who work as porters or pull hand carts, they’ve been rucking all the time,” highlights Farhaz Sarang, a level 1 and 2 animal flow instructor from Mumbai.
In fitness terminology, rucking is categorised as a low-impact exercise inspired by military training regimens—the word ‘ruck’ comes from rucksack, a bag with shoulder straps that’s carried on someone’s back. Research suggests that this practice has its origin in the 20th century when soldiers would carry their supplies in a backpack. While it is a simple exercise, it offers several benefits, says Arushi Verma, co-founder of an app-based fitness and lifestyle brand, FITPASS.
Warm up and cool down: Like any other exercise, make it a point to prepare your body for a workout. Stretch your body a little before and after you are done.
Gradually increase the weight: Start with a manageable weight and gradually increase the load, as your fitness levels improve. Avoid pushing yourself if you are too new to rucking to prevent any injury on your back.
Choose the right equipment: Invest in a quality weighted vest that distributes weight evenly and allows for easy adjustment. Alternatively, you can use a backpack and add weights, ensuring it fits comfortably and doesn’t strain your posture.
Maintain proper form: Focus on maintaining good posture while rucking to prevent strain or injury. Avoid excessive forward leaning, which can occur when carrying heavy load, and listen to your body’s cues.
Combine with other activities: Rucking can also be engaged in sync with other forms of exercise. Consider incorporating it into your hiking trips, outdoor adventures, or interval training routines for added variety and challenge.
“Walking with weights or rucking works for everyone, young and old. It gets your muscles stronger, particularly in the legs, stomach and arms. It also enhances cardiovascular health and benefits your lungs. That’s not all—it can also help you stay in shape and keeps your bones strong.”
Dabbedi, co-founder and director, FITTR and Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS), agrees that adding weights while walking increases the intensity of the activity, leading to higher calorie expenditure. It also helps in enhancing mental wellness.
“Engaging in rucking can have positive effects on mental health, reducing stress levels and improving the mood. It offers an opportunity to connect with nature and unwind from daily stressors,” he says.
As per a study titled ‘Load-Carriage Conditioning Elicits Task-Specific Physical and Psychophysical Improvements in Males’ published in 2019 in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, 10 weeks of weighted walking and resistance training yielded positive results in the physical performance in men. Similarly, another study published in 2019 in the Journal of Clinical Medicine revealed how weighted step training had improved lower-limb muscle power in older women.
While rucking certainly has its set of advantages, it is equally crucial to approach it safely and effectively, especially when adding weight, caution fitness experts. “It’s important to take it easy with weights. Also, if there’s an existing injury, consulting a doctor before beginning any such programme is mandatory,” advises Sarang.
At the start, rucking should be done in a slow and steady manner. For instance, it can begin with taking stairs as often as possible at home or at work. Once an individual has built a certain level of endurance with their bodyweight, they can add some extra weight—say carrying heavy books in a backpack. “One can also go for weighted vests—these are often worn by military personnel during their training programmes. All one has to do is walk,” he explains. Verma has some other tips for beginners who want to try trucking.
“You can use any weight available at home. Just wrap it in a towel for cushioning and place it in your backpack. If you are unsure of how much to beef up, aim for five to 10 kg,” she says, adding, “Begin at a comfortable pace and maintain an upright posture. If your pack allows, keep the weight high and stable next to your back. Over time, you can increase the mass, speed and distance as your strength and endurance builds up.” An advantage of rucking, besides its easy availability of heavy objects is that any gym rat can add rucking to days dedicated to different routines: core strength building, cardio, and powering up upper or the lower body. Just grab a pair of dumbbells, a medicine ball, a sand bag and engage the core. “You can also use a treadmill for rucking by increasing the incline level. This will give you a bang for the buck,” reiterates Sarang.