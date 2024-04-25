This Spring-Summer collection featuring Kiara Advani gives us style goals

With summer in full swing comes a slew of new dress trends to sport (and shop!). From flirty frocks to resort-ready dresses, Libas’s Spring-Summer collection featuring none other than Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani, gives us style goals.

The collection epitomises the latest trends, blending timeless fabrics like cotton and linen with intricate thread work and vibrant pastel hues. Featuring elegant silhouettes, signature gota work, and delicate embellishments, it is a modern interpretation of classic elegance.Sidhant Keshwani, the founder of the brand, tells us that the primary inspiration is the celebration of self-love and embracing one’s individuality. “This theme is reflected in the patterns, colours, and textures used, which exude confidence and empowerment. You will find bright colours, bold patterns, and luxurious textures symbolising the beauty of embracing oneself,” says Sidhant.