This Spring-Summer collection featuring Kiara Advani gives us style goals

With summer in full swing comes a slew of new dress trends to sport (and shop!). From flirty frocks to resort-ready dresses, Libas’s Spring-Summer collection featuring none other than Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani, gives us style goals.
The collection epitomises the latest trends, blending timeless fabrics like cotton and linen with intricate thread work and vibrant pastel hues. Featuring elegant silhouettes, signature gota work, and delicate embellishments, it is a modern interpretation of classic elegance.Sidhant Keshwani, the founder of the brand, tells us that the primary inspiration is the celebration of self-love and embracing one’s individuality. “This theme is reflected in the patterns, colours, and textures used, which exude confidence and empowerment. You will find bright colours, bold patterns, and luxurious textures symbolising the beauty of embracing oneself,” says Sidhant.
What sets this collection apart from the brand’s earlier collections is its alignment with the latest styles and trends. “Cotton, silk, chiffon, georgette, schiffli and velvet add a depth to the designs while the intricate thread works, v-neck cuts, and the soft pastel colour palette elevates its overall appeal. The infusion of bright colours and varied prints exudes a vibrant summer festive vibe, while the introduction of new prints and patterns, such as classic florals, geometric motifs, and abstract designs, offers a contemporary twist on traditional styles,” he says.
The dominant colours are yellow, orange, blue, and white — hues that evoke freshness and optimism, perfectly capturing the essence of the season.
“The selection of fabrics in the Libas x Kiara Spring-Summer Collection reflects a thoughtful balance between comfort and style tailored for warmer weather. Embracing the season’s demands, the collection predominantly features cotton, renowned for its breathability and moisture-wicking properties,” he shares.
The pieces from this new collection can be paired with palazzos, jeans or linen pants. “One can accessorise the look using light-weight jewellery and cross-body bags or tote bags. Also, pair the outfits with Indian footwear like sandals or juttis,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
