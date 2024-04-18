Jawani Janeman draws inspiration from the richness of Indian heritage

Designer duo Diya and Rajvvir tell us that the primary inspiration behind the collection name was the use of colours and silhouettes. “The majority of them are playful, audacious, and simultaneously modern with an essence of Indianess. The exquisitely introduced Indian silhouettes serve as the inspiration for this collection. The traditional embroidery techniques such as aari work, and mirror work are employed on surfaces like silk, satin, and tulle, which enhances the richness of silhouettes and also appear stunning on the wearer,” elaborates Diya.

The selection process for the colours and cuts involved a “combination of creativity, inspiration, and strategic decision-making”. “It was after a thorough exploration and experimentation that we finalised the colour palette for the collection, ensuring that it reflects the desired aesthetic and resonates with the target audience,” Rajvvir says.