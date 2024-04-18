Jawani Janeman draws inspiration from the richness of Indian heritage

Inspired by vibrant colours and daring silhouettes, Jawani Janeman by designer Label DiyaRajvvir embodies the essence of modern Indian style with a playful audacity. Drawing from the richness of Indian heritage, the collection features exquisitely introduced Indian silhouettes that redefine elegance for the summer festive season.
Crafted from luxurious fabrics such as silk, satin, and tulle, each piece radiates sophistication and allure, enhancing the wearer’s natural beauty. Employing ancient embroidery techniques and embellishments like cutdana, tikki, and zari, Jawani Janeman exudes an irresistible charm that captivates the senses.
Designer duo Diya and Rajvvir tell us that the primary inspiration behind the collection name was the use of colours and silhouettes. “The majority of them are playful, audacious, and simultaneously modern with an essence of Indianess. The exquisitely introduced Indian silhouettes serve as the inspiration for this collection. The traditional embroidery techniques such as aari work, and mirror work are employed on surfaces like silk, satin, and tulle, which enhances the richness of silhouettes and also appear stunning on the wearer,” elaborates Diya.
The selection process for the colours and cuts involved a “combination of creativity, inspiration, and strategic decision-making”. “It was after a thorough exploration and experimentation that we finalised the colour palette for the collection, ensuring that it reflects the desired aesthetic and resonates with the target audience,” Rajvvir says.
For unique silhouettes, the duo explored different shapes and proportions. “We paid attention to even the minutest details such as seam placements, embellishments, and finishes, to enhance the overall impact of the silhouettes and ensure they align with the vision for the collection,” recollects Diya.
The designer duo’s suggestion when it comes to accessorising this collection is to opt for oxidised jewellery, to bring a harmonious balance between traditional elements and contemporary fashion sensibilities. “Pairing oxidised jewellery with Jawani Janeman pieces can, indeed, elevate the overall aesthetic by adding a touch of cultural richness and sophistication,” says Rajvvir.
The collection’s vibrant colour palette that includes bold hues and playful tones reflects the “energy and dynamism of youth”. However, by incorporating sophisticated shades and classic neutrals alongside the vibrant colours, it maintains a sense of timeless elegance that transcends age boundaries. “The versatility of the collection allows for various styling options that can cater to different age groups and personal preferences. Pieces can be styled in a more youthful and trendy manner for a younger demographic, while also offering styling options that exude classic sophistication for older individuals,” notes Diya.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com