Experience comfort with hands-free sneakers

Talking about the launch, Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho said, “We saw that there are many aspects in daily-life where one prefers footwear that can be put on quickly. While there are many options for that in open footwear, when it comes to closed footwear, even the easy footwear or slip-ons need some kind of adjusting with hands to put on the shoes. Besides, the slip-ons in the market aren’t really that great when it comes to the looks. And now with Blinc, after testing countless prototypes, we are ready to offer a hands-free experience like no other. We've worked hard to create something that goes beyond expectations, giving unmatched comfort and convenience without breaking the bank. With Blinc, we’re revolutionising the industry and redefining how the world will approach footwear in the future.”

Sharing his views, Ahmad Hushsham, Co-founder of Yoho, said, “Those who look out for a quick breather after long office hours or road trips, will love the comfort and simplicity of Blinc. Slipping them on and off is as effortless as taking a moment to relax. It's almost as if they were custom-made, keeping the shoe-off habits or the love to stay barefoot at home in mind!"