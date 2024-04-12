Experience comfort with hands-free sneakers

Yoho, a leading D2C brand, known for ultra-comfortable footwear, has launched India’s first-ever hands-free sneakers — Blinc. Available in a myriad of vibrant colours — four for men and nine for women (including some adorable pastels), Blinc effortlessly merges style with functionality, ensuring that every step taken is a testament to comfort and convenience.
Blinc caters to individuals who crave trendsetting designs without sacrificing comfort. Its hands-free mechanism (Spring Ease TM) and elastic quick-wear laces, coupled with a lightweight EVA sole, guarantee effortless travel and unparalleled comfort – making it the ultimate choice for those constantly on the move. The sneakers, with minimal design and great looks, are perfect fit for college going students, corporate professionals, travellers and anyone who is seeking great looks, comfort and convenience from their footwear.
Talking about the launch, Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho said, “We saw that there are many aspects in daily-life where one prefers footwear that can be put on quickly. While there are many options for that in open footwear, when it comes to closed footwear, even the easy footwear or slip-ons need some kind of adjusting with hands to put on the shoes. Besides, the slip-ons in the market aren’t really that great when it comes to the looks. And now with Blinc, after testing countless prototypes, we are ready to offer a hands-free experience like no other. We've worked hard to create something that goes beyond expectations, giving unmatched comfort and convenience without breaking the bank. With Blinc, we’re revolutionising the industry and redefining how the world will approach footwear in the future.”
Sharing his views, Ahmad Hushsham, Co-founder of Yoho, said, “Those who look out for a quick breather after long office hours or road trips, will love the comfort and simplicity of Blinc. Slipping them on and off is as effortless as taking a moment to relax. It's almost as if they were custom-made, keeping the shoe-off habits or the love to stay barefoot at home in mind!"
Recognised for its fashionable and orthopedically engineered footwear, Yoho revolutionises the footwear industry by introducing a seamlessly integrated experience with its hands-free mechanism. Yoho has also engineered a special Footpharma sole in all of its footwear that offers proper gait and posture to the body. Even the slippers offered by the brand feature arch support are already a big hit amongst the consumers. The company also offers footwear in big sizes (Size 12-15) catering to the needs of consumers that require big size footwear.
Priced at ₹4199.
Available online.