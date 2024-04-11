The Evergreen Emeralds collection is inspired by the lush beauty of nature

“Emeralds have always been our favourite. It is certainly a lasting trend, given the recent surge in demand. It seems that the popularity of emeralds, notably worn by celebrities and prominent figures, is a significant factor in their continued appeal,” says Ishu Datwani, founder of the brand.

The collection was inspired by the lush beauty of nature. “We drew upon the vibrant hues of emerald green found in forests, meadows, as well as the

glistening beauty of diamonds capturing the essence of tranquility and elegance. Each piece in the collection reflects the timeless charm and natural allure of emeralds, making it a true celebration of the beauty that surrounds us,” he says.