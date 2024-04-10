A healthy dose of Wanderlust

Reflecting Pepe Jeans London's denim-lifestyle ethos, this Spring Summer 2024 collection seamlessly integrates with denim for effortless style. Bursting with summery patterns such as florals and stripes, in soothing shades of beige, blue, pink, and green, the collection is perfectly complemented by vacation backdrops.

For women, standout pieces range from floral prints to parachute pants and relaxed tops, each meticulously designed for maximum style, as well as cargos with utility pocket details that deserve special attention.