A healthy dose of Wanderlust

Pepe Jeans London presents Take Me Somewhere — a new spring summer collection inspired by the feeling of Wanderlust. Born on the bustling streets of London in 1973, the iconic British brand has always been characterised by an eclectic urban spirit and openness to discovering the wider world. This new campaign is an exciting adventure that will quench your Wanderlust in style.
Reflecting Pepe Jeans London's denim-lifestyle ethos, this Spring Summer 2024 collection seamlessly integrates with denim for effortless style. Bursting with summery patterns such as florals and stripes, in soothing shades of beige, blue, pink, and green, the collection is perfectly complemented by vacation backdrops.
For women, standout pieces range from floral prints to parachute pants and relaxed tops, each meticulously designed for maximum style, as well as cargos with utility pocket details that deserve special attention.
Meanwhile, men can expect a selection of non-denim cargos, refined shirts, oversized T-shirts, and knitted polos, all seamlessly enhancing their wardrobe with effortless sophistication. And amongst this season’s key products for men is a Union Jack T-shirt made from 100 percent cotton, the perfect blend for every spring outfit.