Lab-grown diamonds: A girl’s new best friend

The diamond jewellery industry has vastly changed over the years. Now, lab-created diamonds are as coveted as natural diamonds mined from the earth, resulting in choices aplenty.
True Diamond, a new player in the lab-grown diamond industry, known for its high quality craftsmanship and finishing with attention to detail, has launched its new collection of exquisite rings, elegant chains and bangles. However, the most popular item in the collection is tennis bracelets. The reasons being innovative craftsmanship and affordability.
“It’s not just another round conventional tennis bracelet; it’s a collection of lab-grown tennis bracelets in various shapes and colours too,” says Darayus Mehta, co-founder of the brand. He further adds, “Tennis bracelets are one of the most exquisite daily wear pieces. However, they have not been so accessible to consumers due to price. Even a very small 10-pointer tennis bracelet would cost around `15 lakh if this were made using earth-mined diamonds, but with lab-grown diamonds, it costs just Rs 1.5 lakh.”
He notes that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a 7.5-carat lab diamond to First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, the awareness about lab-grown diamonds has shot up. “They are more sustainable and affordable too. But before purchasing lab-grown diamond jewellery, consumers should look for two things — a brand they can trust and insist on certifications. The certifying authorities are very similar to the ones that certify earth-mined diamonds. IGI, which is the International Gemmological Institute, certifies most of the world’s diamonds along with agencies like GIA or SGL,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com