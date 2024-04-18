Spring in bloom

A few days ago, AiSPi hosted a special press preview to unveil Spring / Summer 2024 collections from international brands at the exclusive members-only club, Jolie’s, Mumbai.
The highly-anticipated launch saw curated international designers showcasing their newest launches. The event transformed the Jolie’s into a floral wonderland. The exclusive fashion preview was a celebration of all-things spring, designed to capture the vibrant spirit that defines this season. Attendees got a chance to immerse themselves in a world of fresh, dynamic fashion as they explored an electric mix of designs from summer chic pieces to couture masterpieces.
From Rosantica’s luxury bags and L’alingi’s eye-catching designs to Celia B’s whimsical pieces and Hayley Menzies’ spring-ready prints, the event saw the best of fashion. AiSPi also launched six globally-acclaimed designers for the first time in India during the event including PH5 (an innovative brand that works with next-gen fabrics, think UV reactive colour changes), Marques Almeida (London-based ready to wear brand), Roxanne Assoulin (US-based quirky jewellery brand), Paola Fiorenza (Italian footwear brand that designs crystal-embellished sandals), Sisters (vibrant women’s wear brand from Istanbul), and Salce 197 (an Italian leather handbag brand).
The preview was not just about fashion, it was about creating an experience that tantalized the senses and sparked creativity. “The event was a testament to our commitment to bringing citrus bursts, fresh silhouettes, pattern play, and a kaleidoscope of colours to the Indian fashion scene,” says Aisha Saraf Kothari, Founder of AiSPi.
