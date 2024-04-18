Spring in bloom

The highly-anticipated launch saw curated international designers showcasing their newest launches. The event transformed the Jolie’s into a floral wonderland. The exclusive fashion preview was a celebration of all-things spring, designed to capture the vibrant spirit that defines this season. Attendees got a chance to immerse themselves in a world of fresh, dynamic fashion as they explored an electric mix of designs from summer chic pieces to couture masterpieces.

From Rosantica’s luxury bags and L’alingi’s eye-catching designs to Celia B’s whimsical pieces and Hayley Menzies’ spring-ready prints, the event saw the best of fashion. AiSPi also launched six globally-acclaimed designers for the first time in India during the event including PH5 (an innovative brand that works with next-gen fabrics, think UV reactive colour changes), Marques Almeida (London-based ready to wear brand), Roxanne Assoulin (US-based quirky jewellery brand), Paola Fiorenza (Italian footwear brand that designs crystal-embellished sandals), Sisters (vibrant women’s wear brand from Istanbul), and Salce 197 (an Italian leather handbag brand).