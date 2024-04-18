Stylish and impactful

There’s something quite assertive about a stiletto that looks as though it has been sharpened to a decisive point. It is one of the most popular silhouettes from Rosso Brunello’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Having said that, there are also an array of styles, ranging from stylish moccasins, trendy loafers, smart monk straps, chic ballerinas, and smart pumps in the collection. It all depends on whether your preference leans towards edgy and laid-back comfort or timeless classics.