What Zendaya, JLo and other co-chairs wore to Met Gala 2024

Fashion’s biggest night for a reason, the Met Gala this year saw some of the most stunning outfits. No doubts there. Themed The Garden of Time, the 2024 edition saw a burst of florals and the ones who stood out with their interpretation were certainly the chairs including Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.

Known to ace Met Gala looks, Zendaya, currently basking in the success of her recent release Challengers, arrived in a flowing royal blue and green John Galliano creation and she looked one with nature with her 3D leaf embellishments.

Her co-chair, Bad Bunny, who kept his pre-Met Gala dinner look rather casual left no scope for disappointment and turned things around with a custom outfit from the Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection. A satin corset, a jacket with grosgrain lapels and an oversized beret stitched together his look for the fashion fiesta.