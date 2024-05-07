What Zendaya, JLo and other co-chairs wore to Met Gala 2024

Fashion’s biggest night for a reason, the Met Gala this year saw some of the most stunning outfits. No doubts there. Themed The Garden of Time, the 2024 edition saw a burst of florals and the ones who stood out with their interpretation were certainly the chairs including Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.
Known to ace Met Gala looks, Zendaya, currently basking in the success of her recent release Challengers, arrived in a flowing royal blue and green John Galliano creation and she looked one with nature with her 3D leaf embellishments.
Her co-chair, Bad Bunny, who kept his pre-Met Gala dinner look rather casual left no scope for disappointment and turned things around with a custom outfit from the Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection. A satin corset, a jacket with grosgrain lapels and an oversized beret stitched together his look for the fashion fiesta.
While Zendaya and Bad Bunny managed to do justice to the theme, outfits styled by Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth lacked the dramatic flair that you otherwise crave in Met Gala looks.
Chris, who walked the Met stairs this year hand-in-hand with wife Elsa Pataky styled a champagne-colored suit with a silk shirt of the same shade. JLo picked a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture which apparently took 800 hours to make and she completed the look with jewels from Tiffany & Co.
While her outfit met with some disappointment online, netizens are certainly gushing over her fierce style and the ability to turn the Met stairs into her own personal runway.
For the unversed, this year, the Met Gala is celebrating Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion featuring pieces by Dior, Givenchy and the official dress code is The Garden of Time.