Neha Kakkar reveals that her new song ‘Sonchadi’ is a tribute to Uttarakhand’s culture

Singer Neha Kakkar, who recently released her song Sonchadi, has shared that she is proud of her Uttarakhandi roots. She said that the song is an ode to the culture and heritage of Uttarakhand.

For the song, Neha has collaborated with musician digV and folk singer of Uttarakhand, Kamla Devi for Coke Studio Bharat.

Talking about her track, Neha said: “Being a proud Uttarakhandi, Sonchadi holds a special place in my heart. It's more than just a song; it's a tribute to the rich culture and heritage of Uttarakhand, a land that I hold dear.