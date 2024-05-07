Ananya Birla quits music; says, ‘This has been the hardest decision’

Singer Ananya Birla, daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, has made a surprising announcement – she’s stepping away from the world of music. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ananya shared an emotional note with her fans, revealing the difficult decision to prioritise her business ventures.
She wrote, “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I’ve reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible, and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you for all the love music I’ve released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It's time I focus all my energies to the business world (folded hands emoji).”
Ananya’s decision has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and fellow artistes. While some expressed sadness at her departure, others offered understanding and well wishes for her future endeavours. Armaan Malik commented, “So sad to hear that, Ananya, but you keep doing you!” while Bobby Deol wrote, “Wish you the best in whatever you do in your life, and God bless you.” Supportive messages also poured in from fans, with some urging her to reconsider and others commending her courage to follow her path.
Ananya’s musical journey began in 2016 with the release of her debut single, Livin’ the Life. Over the next few years, she released a string of successful tracks, including Meant to Be, Hold On, Circles, and Better. Most recently, she collaborated with Lucky Ali and Armaan Malik for the soundtrack of the film Do Aur Do Pyaar, and even ventured into international collaborations with rapper Offset.