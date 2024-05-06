Bengaluru-based indie artist Sumedh K builds a dystopian universe with his latest EP ‘Kolahala’

Tell us a little about the universe you have built for Kolahala.

I was trying to find sounds that had not been made before, especially in the Kannada Indie music scene. My universe for this EP is all about sound design which was brought to life visually by the incredible 3D world my friend Chiranthana crafted. What you see in the music video of Saagara, a track from the EP, is the exact manifestation of my thoughts. When I was in the process of making Kolahala, the picture in my head was that of a dystopian town in Karnataka.

How did the concept of disruption influence the overall sound and structure of the EP?

I did not want a fixed structure for any of the songs on the EP, so I did not opt for the traditional intro-verse-chorus format. Instead, I wanted my sound to be a refreshing change from what people usually listen to. I also chose to let my creativity flow — not restricting the songs to any standard length of sorts.

Can you take us through your creative process for Kolahala?

I have been quite fascinated by digital synth-pop and analog, which drove me towards fusing these styles. In India, analogue synthesis is still an unchartered territory, which made it even more exciting to experiment with. But while I embraced the futuristic sounds, I never forgot my roots. The EP is infused with cultural references, like the legend of Sagar Mathana and the mythical Soma Rasa. It is also an ode to the music that shaped me — the intricate melodies of carnatic music and the devotional power of Bhakti Geeta.