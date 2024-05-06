Pop singer Dua Lipa releases highly anticipated new album Radical Optimism
Three-time Grammy and seven-time Brit Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has released her much anticipated third album titled Radical Optimism. The album has 11 songs including Illusion, Training Season and Houdini, among others.
Talking about the album, Dua says, “I wrote this album during my singledom. I always came into the studio with some funny story and they all inspired different songs. There’s a looseness and an honesty that I hadn’t had before.”
Dua describes the album as ‘psychedelic pop’ noting that, “there are musical breaks and a mix of different sounds and when you listen to it with your eyes closed, it opens up a very visual world.”
For the album, Dua worked with collaborators like Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr and Kevin Parker. Talking about the collaborations, Dua says, “Everybody’s backgrounds and ways of working all gelled so well, as friends and musically. We were just so open with each other and I felt like in that room, I could be vulnerable and talk freely about my experiences. The musicality of it felt so rich and exciting and I wanted to dive in and be part of that.”
Dua recently announced the first run of tour dates for her new album, with shows in Berlin, Pula and Nimes taking place in June. She will also make her Pyramid Stage debut at this year’s Glastonbury Festival on June 28 and will perform at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 17.