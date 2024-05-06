Pop singer Dua Lipa releases highly anticipated new album Radical Optimism

For the album, Dua worked with collaborators like Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr and Kevin Parker. Talking about the collaborations, Dua says, “Everybody’s backgrounds and ways of working all gelled so well, as friends and musically. We were just so open with each other and I felt like in that room, I could be vulnerable and talk freely about my experiences. The musicality of it felt so rich and exciting and I wanted to dive in and be part of that.”

Dua recently announced the first run of tour dates for her new album, with shows in Berlin, Pula and Nimes taking place in June. She will also make her Pyramid Stage debut at this year’s Glastonbury Festival on June 28 and will perform at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 17.